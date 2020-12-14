Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christine Malone
@malonec
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
lamp
chandelier
Light Backgrounds
crowd
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images