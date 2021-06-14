Go to Anna Stampfli's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building near green trees under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

House Images
abandoned
mistery
HD Forest Wallpapers
building
factory
refinery
Public domain images

Related collections

Make Art
86 photos · Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano
Camping and festivals
48 photos · Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking