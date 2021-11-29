Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Junior REIS
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
decoração
elements christmas
Christmas Images
decoration
natal
feliz natal
gift
plant
christmas stocking
stocking
Flower Images
blossom
apparel
sock
footwear
shoe
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,140 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
All the Colour
279 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant