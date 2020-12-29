Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scott Evans
@scottsweb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Guildford, UK
Published
on
December 29, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
guildford
uk
film
film photography
carbon
england
rollei 35
strike
environment
protest
high
street
banners
system
planet
great britain
gb 35mm
analog
school
change
Free pictures
Related collections
COPXX
8 photos
· Curated by Catrin Owen
copxx
protest
climate
sustainability
14 photos
· Curated by Cindy Stuntz
sustainability
climate change
outdoor
Klimat och miljö
56 photos
· Curated by Elin Liss
climate
text
climate change