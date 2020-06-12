Unsplash Home
Delta, BC, Canada
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Short Eared Owl on a Wire.
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
delta
bc
canada
short eared owl
birds of prey
wildlife
predatory bird
orange eyes
field
Owl Images & Pictures
hunting bird
eastern screech owl
sit
Tree Images & Pictures
rope
arachnid
spider
