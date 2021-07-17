Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Knöringer
@mokngr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
rose flower background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Rose Images
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
background mobile
wallpaper for mobile
HD Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
warm
Flower Backgrounds
plant
blossom
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers