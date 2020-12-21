Go to wu yi's profile
@takeshi2
Download free
white and brown wooden ceiling
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Textures & Patterns
Published on HUAWEI, ELS-AN10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Architecture
773 photos · Curated by Pablo Ramos
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking