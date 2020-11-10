Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ekaterina Krusanova
@apieceofgold
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, DSLR-A550
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
fungus
mushroom
nut
invertebrate
clam
Animals Images & Pictures
seashell
sea life
grain
seed
Backgrounds
Related collections
Green Explorers
43 photos · Curated by Jessica Martin
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
The Classics
65 photos · Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds