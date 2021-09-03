Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vardhan Halwai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bappa
Related tags
vadodara
gujarat
india
ganesh chaturthi
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
crowd
People Images & Pictures
human
figurine
plant
festival
People Images & Pictures
icing
cream
Cake Images
dessert
creme
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Around Boston
271 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
Inspiration Diverse
317 photos
· Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Glow
417 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures