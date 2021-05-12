Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black truck on road during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Israel
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Truck along the road between Jerusalem and Allenby.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

israel
truck
truckdriving
truck on the road
west bank
transportation
vehicle
Nature Images
road
outdoors
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Mapon
427 photos · Curated by lex lee
mapon
Car Images & Pictures
road
TBR
92 photos · Curated by Isla MA
tbr
vehicle
transportation
transport
262 photos · Curated by Klaudia W
transport
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking