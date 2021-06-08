Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
apiaceae
vegetation
bush
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
planter
herbs
acanthaceae
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beautiful
81 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Clouds of Color
109 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers