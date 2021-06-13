Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Knight Duong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vivi
Related tags
beauty photography
face
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Women Images & Pictures
evening dress
clothing
fashion
gown
robe
apparel
black hair
hair
photo
portrait
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
What Lies Beneath?
258 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel
Topic: A Thousand Faces
2,541 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
face
human
People Images & Pictures
hair
134 photos
· Curated by yan yi
hair
Women Images & Pictures
female