Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gemma Chua-Tran
@gemmachuatran
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
People
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bored
Related tags
glasses
portra
portra 400
pentax
kodak
blue eyes
messy hair
film photography
medium format
pentax 645
city of angels
portrait
kodak portra
Light Backgrounds
blonde
boy
piercing
clean
120
minimal
Public domain images
Related collections
front profiles
1,706 photos
· Curated by Janelle Hammonds
human
Girls Photos & Images
portrait
Portrait
47 photos
· Curated by Danik Katsl
portrait
human
face
people
13 photos
· Curated by Susi B
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers