Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Callum Hill
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large pendant lighting in a new home
Related collections
RE/MAX
205 photos
· Curated by Karolina Dzurendova
plant
furniture
wooden
Interior Design & Home Staging
1,240 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
HD Design Wallpapers
home
interior
Electrics
6 photos
· Curated by Darren Doney
electric
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
lamp
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb
lighting
light fixture
pendant light
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images