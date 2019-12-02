Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dennys Dugarte
@webcode
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zebra
handbag
leather
blackandwhite
stitches
handcraft
clothing
apparel
cuff
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
pet
Cat Images & Pictures
accessories
accessory
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christmas Traditions
844 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures