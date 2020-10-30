Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ernie A. Stephens
@eas071
Download free
Share
Info
Wellington, FL, USA
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
pickup truck
transportation
truck
vehicle
wellington
fl
usa
jar
plant
potted plant
pottery
vase
Creative Commons images