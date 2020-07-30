Go to Mihai Lazăr's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black and white striped long sleeve shirt standing near brown wooden fence during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mariposa Grove, California, USA
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Resting in the grove

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mariposa grove
California Pictures
usa
resting
HD Autumn Wallpapers
mariposa
grove
giant
sequoias
Girls Photos & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
pants
Brown Backgrounds
railing
plant
Free pictures

Related collections

Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking