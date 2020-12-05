Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dan Senior
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
golden
warm
Sunset Images & Pictures
leaves
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Brown Backgrounds
maple
sunlight
maple leaf
Public domain images
Related collections
OUTDOORS / NATURE
20 photos
· Curated by Dave Mitchell
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
photography
50 photos
· Curated by Tony Ocon
photography
outdoor
plant
autumn
226 photos
· Curated by Klaudia W
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe