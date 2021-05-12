Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Langwallner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Waterdrops on a plant
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
waterdrop
water drop
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Grass Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pure Colour
424 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
Water
147 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Conceptual
301 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
conceptual
People Images & Pictures
man