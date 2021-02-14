Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, Индия
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lotus flower India
Related tags
kerala
индия
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
coastline
resort
palm
atlantic
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Wave Wallpapers
sea
weather
splashing
Travel Images
tourist
sunbeam
Creative Commons images
Related collections
PINK
607 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Rose Images
Flowers
360 photos
· Curated by Music 360
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Water Lily/Lotus
577 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
lotu
lily
Flower Images