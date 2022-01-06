Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
guitar pick and electric guitar
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plectrum
electric guitar
guitarpick
acoustic guitar
guitar
guitar pick
guitars
guitar gear
play guitar
guitarist
room
indoors
furniture
table
HD Blue Wallpapers
pool table
billiard room
Food Images & Pictures
egg
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Summer
88 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor