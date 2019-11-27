Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laurice Manaligod
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Single white rose bud captured in warm sunlight
Related tags
Flower Images
minimal
HD Floral Wallpapers
botanical
Light Backgrounds
Rose Images
plant
blossom
Rose Images
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
BOTANICAL
104 photos
· Curated by Laurice Manaligod
botanical
Flower Images
plant
flower
295 photos
· Curated by 李 少伏
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Morgan Liphart
79 photos
· Curated by robyn bieber
Flower Images
plant
blossom