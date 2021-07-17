Go to 🇻🇪 Jose G. Ortega Castro 🇲🇽's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
photography
photo
Backgrounds

Related collections

Green
261 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking