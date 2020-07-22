Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pond lily
lily
Leaf Backgrounds
PNG images
Related collections
The Path
492 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture
Background bright
134 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers