Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
concrete
building
architecture
banister
handrail
bunker
Free images
Related collections
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
All the Colour
281 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
My Universe
153 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night