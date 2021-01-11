Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Mossholder
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Junkgirls, Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, CA, USA
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
SHUT
Related collections
Inky
40 photos
· Curated by Robert Wakim
inky
Food Images & Pictures
text
grunge / punk
101 photos
· Curated by michelle gomez
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Präsentation
80 photos
· Curated by Paula Denkel
prasentation
shop
building
Related tags
transportation
vehicle
junkgirls
monterey street
san luis obispo
ca
usa
license plate
license plate
shut
text
words
shop
business
small business
font
typography
sign
closed
signage
Creative Commons images