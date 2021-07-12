Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
gaspar zaldo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
appliance
oven
People Images & Pictures
human
indoors
room
stove
Free images
Related collections
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Abstract Architecture
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building