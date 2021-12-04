Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danaisa Rodriguez
@danaisa1999
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, Micanopy, United States
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
paynes prairie preserve state park
micanopy
united states
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Florida Pictures & Images
parks
Grass Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
outdoors
park
lawn
tree trunk
land
housing
building
grove
woodland
Free pictures
Related collections
Nature & Peace
155 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Balance and Wellness
66 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Architecture
42 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers