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Phil Botha
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hummingbirds shallow focus photography
Birds in Motion
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Muriwai, New Zealand
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Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
black
bird
birds
flying bird
fly
launch
wing
take off
new zealand
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