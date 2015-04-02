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Roger Burkhard
roger_burkhard
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hummingbird perching on branch
Green hummingbird taking off
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
bird
green
free
wildlife
hummingbird
blur
bokeh
greenery
motion
wings
flying
teal
branch
wing
independent
exotic
beak
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