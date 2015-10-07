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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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human hand with black tattoes
Woman sitting on wooden dock
A map marker
Liberty Island, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
human
female
grey
adult
body
hand
beige
teenager
tattoo
ink
sitting
arm
leg
regret
woman sitting
holding
lyrics
slim
HD Wallpapers
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