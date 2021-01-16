Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen McFadden
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
moynihan train hall
sitting area
lobby
indoors
room
furniture
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
table
reception
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
hands
171 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers