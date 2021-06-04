Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Imanuelsen
@paul_imanuelsen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly on flower.
Related tags
insect
Butterfly Images
butterfly on flower
orange butterfly
butterfly flower
butterfly flowers
Nature Images
nature photo
butterfly garden
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
macro butterfly
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
monarch
plant
blossom
Flower Images
aster
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Portraits
116 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock