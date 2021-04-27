Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ani Adigyozalyan
@aniadigyozalyan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kapan, Armenia
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vahanavank monastery complex.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
kapan
armenia
monastery
countryside
medieval
church
chapel
architecture
building
steeple
tower
spire
Nature Images
outdoors
housing
roof
rural
shelter
cottage
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Night Sky
121 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
Fairytale
272 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers