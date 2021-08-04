Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vinayak Veer
@vinayak_veer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vijay Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vijay nagar
andheri east
mumbai
maharashtra
india
building
view
architectural pattern
architectural photography
road
trees and field
weather
dusty
partly cloudy
Blue Backgrounds
orange color
dual tone
office space
architectural design
architectural
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desktop Wallpapers
31 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Just Add Words
108 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter Images & Pictures