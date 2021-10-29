Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Lai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Origami crane made from rose petal photographed on a clam shell.
Related tags
HD Art Wallpapers
invertebrate
clam
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
seashell
crystal
mineral
Free pictures
Related collections
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office