Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Haley Truong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Book Images & Photos
reading
denim
novel
sunlight
fiction
shadow
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
page
table
furniture
desk
Creative Commons images
Related collections
third place
69 photos
· Curated by Andrea de la Vega
Brown Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Relaxing
45 photos
· Curated by Taylor Arneson
relaxing
human
Women Images & Pictures
hobbies
18 photos
· Curated by lxxha Rai
hobby
Book Images & Photos
furniture