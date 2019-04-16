We took a little trip to the east of tenerife. At one point we left our car in a parking lot... We went for a swim and enjoyed the sun on our faces. Later that day, when we came back to get our car, the parking lot was closed!🤦🏼‍♂️ We asked people in the restaurants nearby but nobody seemed to be able to help us. A very kind man who lived in a village which wasn’t far from the parking lot said he would drive back into the village and ask the people there who could open the parking area. In the meantime my friends and I watched the beautiful sunset and I took this picture.🌄 After waiting for ages, someone came and opened the parking lot for us. Even though it was annoying at first, I’d say we did make the best out of a bad situation.👏🏼