Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafael Lopez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sabana Grande, Sabana Grande, United States
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Perdida En La Jungla
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sabana grande
united states
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
river
HD Forest Wallpapers
jungla
naturaleza
clear
trasparente
canon
rp
24-105
rio
agua
HD Cave Wallpapers
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos · Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Feathered & Furred
322 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
Heads up
85 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture