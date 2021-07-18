Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
tommao wang
@tommaomaoer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Published
on
July 18, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake louise
ab
canada
binoculars
Related collections
Water
367 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Winter
33 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Pastel
58 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor