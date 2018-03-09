The reverberating timbre of an Alp Horn drifted through the shadows cast by Santis; the most prominent peak in this area of the Alps. The weather was atypically warm and all of the locals made sure that we knew it. Each step we took brought us in and out of the sun’s warming rays as they danced between the trees and reflected off the deep pools under the mountain. A brief moment in the lake was enough to quickly remind anyone of the water’s precipitous voyage only 24 hours prior from the snow capped Santis peak.