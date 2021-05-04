Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, UK
Published
on
May 4, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
uk
kendal
lockdown
HD Computer Wallpapers
table
sign
cumbria
Keyboard Backgrounds
gaming
Food Images & Pictures
headphones
Mouse Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
geranium
pollen
insect
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
conceptual
66 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
Urban Landscapes
20 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building