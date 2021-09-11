Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jael Rodriguez
@jr_photos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wellness
garden
plant
hand
seed
seedling
seedlings
seed pod
piment
pimenton
speedling
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
ground
Earth Images & Pictures
agronomy
cultivar
cultivate
cultivation
paprika
Free pictures
Related collections
Fruitijsje
189 photos · Curated by Danique Bongers
fruitijsje
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Sustainability
2 photos · Curated by Chloe Matthews
sustainability
hand
plant
Cropling– Organic Farm & Agriculture PowerPoint Template
50 photos · Curated by Illimite Design
organic
farm
agriculture