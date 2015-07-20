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Scott Webb
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houses beside sea
Palm tree treetop
A map marker
17 Geneva Dr, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8040, South Africa
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Published on
July 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
summer
purple
scenery
sand
buildings
palm tree
scenic
tropical
pineapple
resort
palm
coast
seaside
coastline
ocean view
beach town
south africa
cape town
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