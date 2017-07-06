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house surrounded by tree and mountain at daytime
Alpine valley village
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
road
trees
china
wood
grey
village
valley
pine
alpine
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
fir
conifer
abies
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