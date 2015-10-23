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house on body of water
Peaceful island on a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sea
mountains
trees
grey
lake
calm
ship
island
peaceful
hill
croatia
monastery
lakeside
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