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Vidar Kristiansen
vidar
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house near trees and river
Cabin over a misty pond
A map marker
Unnamed Road, 1890 Rakkestad, Norway, Rakkestad
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Nokia, 800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
trees
river
grey
woods
outdoors
cabin
pond
hut
lake house
still water
misty
wooden house
river bank
forest cabin
norway
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