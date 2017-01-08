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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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house covered by snow
Downtown Truckee, CA
A map marker
Truckee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
city
mountains
snow
grey
train
city lights
downtown
snowy
tahoe
railroad
truckee
building
house
plant
ice
countryside
housing
outdoors
united states
Non-copyrighted images
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