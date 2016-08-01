I checked into this hotel at 10 PM, hastily dropped my bags off, and immediately hit the streets searching for a Campari spritz and some new stories. I was so eager to explore Florence I didn’t even bother to survey the room, much less look out the window. After a long night of drinking, dancing in the streets, and being merry with old and new friends, I groggily awoke in the morning to be greeted by streaks of morning light cutting through building gaps and illuminating street life in a series of temporary spotlights. Luckily, this biker was passing through a bean of light. What a city.