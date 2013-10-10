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hot air balloons in flight above mountains
Hot Air Balloon Launch
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 10, 2013 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
sun
desert
hot
field
flight
hot air balloon
balloon
air
trip
launch
baloon
ballon
float
take off
hot air
transportation
aircraft
ball
sphere
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